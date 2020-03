March 18 (Reuters) - Odlewnie Polskie SA:

* PRODUCTION WORKS AT STARACHOWICE PLANT ARE GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN

* SAYS SUPPLIES OF BASIC MATERIALS NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN CONTINUITY OF PRODUCTION TAKE PLACE ACCORDING TO ORDERS AND DELIVERY DATES

* CURRENT FINANCIAL STANDING IS STABLE AND FINANCING OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY TAKES PLACE WITHOUT MAJOR SHARE OF FUNDS SECURED UNDER LOANS GRANTED BY BANKS