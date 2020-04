April 28 (Reuters) - Odonate Therapeutics Inc:

* ODONATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.99

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, ODONATE HAD $153.1 MILLION IN CASH, COMPARED TO $180.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM CONTESSA, AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR BREAST CANCER, IN Q3