March 22 (Reuters) - Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc :

* ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION SAYS ‍ON MARCH 21, A MEXICAN COURT RULED UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF CO’S UNIT - SEC FILING

* ODYSSEY MARINE - ‍COURT RULING NULLIFYING DENIAL OF UNIT'S ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT APPLICATION FOR EXTRACTION OF PHOSPHATE SAND FROM 'DON DIEGO' PROJECT​