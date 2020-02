Feb 12 (Reuters) - OEL (Holdings) Ltd:

* TO ISSUE ABOUT 143 MILLION NEW SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.027 PER SHARE TO 16 SUBSCRIBERS

* INTENDS TO EXPAND INTO PROPOSED CHILDHOOD HEALTH EDUCATION BUSINESS AND HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)