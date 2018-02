Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oem International Ab:

* Q4 INCOMING ORDERS SEK 738 MILLION VERSUS SEK 669 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITA STOOD AT SEK 79 MILLION (81)

* Q4 PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS SEK 57 MILLION (60)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 6.00 PER SHARE (5.50) FOR 2017