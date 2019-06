June 17 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* OERLIKON AM AND MT AEROSPACE ARE PARTNERING TO ACCELERATE USE OF ADDITIVE PARTS IN AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE INDUSTRIES

* PARTNERSHIP AIMS TO BRING EFFICIENCY AND COST SAVINGS TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKET BY PROVIDING END-TO-END SOLUTIONS TO THEIR CUSTOMERS