BRIEF-Oerlikon FY Group Net Loss At CHF 66 Million

March 3 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* FY GROUP ORDERS: CHF 2.6 BILLION, DECREASE OF 5.2%,

* FY GROUP EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS WAS 15.1%

* FY GROUP NET RESULT: CHF -66 MILLION, INCLUDING RECLASSIFICATION OF CHF -284 MILLION RELATED TO DIVESTMENT OF DRIVE SYSTEMS SEGMENT

* OUTLOOK 2020: GROUP ORDER INTAKE AND SALES BETWEEN CHF 2.5 BILLION AND CHF 2.6 BILLION AND GROUP EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS TO BE BETWEEN 15.0 AND 15.5%

* 2020 GROUP EBITDA MARGIN AFTER EXPENSES FOR PROGRAM TO BE BETWEEN 14.0% AND 14.5%

* MEDIUM TERM: PRODUCTIVITY PROGRAM EXPECTED TO YIELD SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATING PROFITABILITY OF SURFACE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* GROUP EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TO 16% TO 18% IN MEDIUM TERM

* EXPECTING TO SPEND ADDITIONAL CHF 25 MILLION TO CHF 35 MILLION ON SECOND PHASE OF PRODUCTIVITY OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS