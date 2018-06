June 28 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* OERLIKON LAUNCHES IPO OF GRAZIANOFAIRFIELD AG AND SETS PRICE RANGE FROM CHF 48 TO CHF 62

* LISTING AND COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 11, 2018

* EXPECTED MARKET CAPITALIZATION IN RANGE OF CHF 480 MILLION TO CHF 620 MILLION

* A TOTAL OF AROUND 87 % OF SHARES IN GRAZIANOFAIRFIELD WILL BE PLACED Source text - bit.ly/2N483cI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)