BRIEF-Oerlikon says ‍acquires surface and material technologies, expands technology portfolio​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* ‍ACQUIRES PROMISING SURFACE AND MATERIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO​

* ACQUIRED PRIMATERIA AB IN SWEDEN UND SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF DIAPAC LLC AND DIAMOND RECOVERY SERVICES INC (DRS) IN US​

* ‍COMBINED 2016 REVENUE OF ACQUIRED COMPANIES ARE OVER CHF 10 MILLION AND THEY HAVE A WORKFORCE OF OVER 40 EMPLOYEES​

* ‍ALL PARTIES INVOLVED IN ACQUISITIONS HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)