BRIEF-Oerlikon Sells Nonwoven Meltblown Technology Plant In Australia

July 7 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* FIRST OERLIKON NONWOVEN MELTBLOWN TECHNOLOGY PLANT SOLD TO AUSTRALIA

* AUSTRALIAN PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL MASKS TO COMMENCE FROM APRIL 2021 WITH OERLIKON NONWOVEN MELTBLOWN TECHNOLOGY

* WORLD-LEADING OERLIKON NONWOVEN MELTBLOWN PLANT WILL COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN APRIL NEXT YEAR, WITH A SECOND STAGE PLANNED FOR LATE 2021.

* OERLIKON NONWOVEN PLANT CAN PRODUCE MELTBLOWN FABRICS FOR 500 MILLION MASKS PER YEAR, ALONG WITH OTHER MEDICAL AND NON-MEDICAL GRADE PRODUCTS

* FABRICS ARE ESSENTIAL FOR AUSTRALIA’S FACE MASK MANUFAC-TURERS, WHO CURRENTLY PRODUCE ABOUT 500 MILLION MEDICAL AND INDUSTRIAL MASKS PER YEAR.

* OZ HEALTH PLUS HAS PURCHASED A PLANT OF SWISS-BASED TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OERLIKON TO ESTABLISH A QUEENSLAND-BASED PRODUCTION PLANT FOR SPUN-BOND AND MELTBLOWN NONWOVENS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)