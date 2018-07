July 30 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* OERLIKON SIGNED DEFINITE AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC. FOR SALE OF DRIVE SYSTEMS SEGMENT

* DIVESTITURE IS FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CHF 600 MILLION

* ENTERPRISE VALUE APPROXIMATELY EQUALING CASH PROCEEDS EXPECTED FOR SALE AT CLOSING

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2018 OR Q1 OF 2019