BRIEF-Oesterreichische Post Expects Revenue Losses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

* FROM TODAY’S PERSPECTIVE, EFFECT OF VIRUS ON EARNINGS FOR YEAR 2020 CANNOT BE ESTIMATED

* AS AN INTEGRAL PART OF COUNTRY’S CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, AUSTRIAN POST MAINTAINS ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOR SAKE OF AUSTRIA’S WELL-BEING AND SECURITY

* REVENUE LOSSES ARE ANTICIPATED, DEPENDING ON DURATION AND CONSEQUENCES OF CURRENT RESTRICTIONS

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES HAVE BEEN INITIATED ALONGSIDE POSTPONEMENT OF NOT TIME-CRITICAL PROJECTS

* THESE MEASURES RELATE TO STAFF COSTS, INCLUDING PARTIAL SHORT- TIME WORK AND REDUCTION OF UNUSED VACATION TIME, AS WELL AS MATERIAL COSTS