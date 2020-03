BRIEF-Oesterreichische Post FY EBITDA Up 4.3% At EUR 318.7 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Post AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASE OF 3.2 % TO EUR 2,021.6M

* FY EBITDA +4.3 % TO EUR 318.7M (DUE TO FIRST-TIME APPLICATION OF IFRS 16)

* FY OPERATING EARNINGS SLIGHTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR LEVEL, REPORTED EBIT OF EUR 200.6M BELOW 2018 DUE TO SPECIAL EFFECTS

* OUTLOOK 2020: TARGET OF STABLE TO SLIGHTLY HIGHER REVENUE

* TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF STABLE DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF EUR 2.08 PER SHARE

* STABILITY IN OPERATING RESULTS IS ALSO TARGETED FOR 2020

* START-UP COSTS OF AT LEAST EUR 40M ARE EXPECTED IN 2020 AND 2021 DUE TO SET-UP OF NEW FINANCIAL SERVICES OFFER

* START-UP COSTS OF AT LEAST EUR 40M ARE EXPECTED IN 2020 AND 2021 DUE TO SET-UP OF NEW FINANCIAL SERVICES OFFER

* POSITIVE PROFIT CONTRIBUTIONS FROM FINANCIAL SERVICES BUSINESS ARE EXPECTED FROM 2023 ONWARDS