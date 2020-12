BRIEF-Ofcom Fines BT 6.3 Mln STG For Breaking Rules In Northern Ireland Tender

Dec 11 (Reuters) - UK’s Office of Communications:

* OFCOM - BT FINED FOR BREAKING OFCOM RULES IN NORTHERN IRELAND TENDER

* OFCOM - HAS TODAY FINED BT £6.3M AFTER ITS NETWORK DIVISION FAILED TO GIVE A RIVAL COMPANY SAME INFORMATION AS BT’S OWN BID TEAM

* OFCOM - BT HAS ADMITTED IT BROKE RULES AND HAS ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH OFCOM

* OFCOM - PENALTY IS RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION INTO A COMPLAINT MADE TO OFCOM BY TELECOMS COMPANY EIR

* OFCOM - PENALTY INCORPORATES 30% REDUCTION TO REFLECT BT'S AGREEMENT TO SETTLE INVESTIGATION BY ADMITTING FULL LIABILITY