March 28 (Reuters) - UK’s ‍OFCOM:

* CONFIRMS NEW RULES TO BOOST BRITAIN’S BROADBAND​

* ‍BT MUST MAKE ITS TELEGRAPH POLES AND UNDERGROUND TUNNELS OPEN TO RIVAL PROVIDERS​

* ‍DECIDED NOT TO REGULATE PRICES OF OPENREACH’S FASTEST WHOLESALE BROADBAND PRODUCTS​

* ‍ENSURING AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SUPERFAST BROADBAND FOR PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES, BY CUTTING WHOLESALE PRICE​

* ‍NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY​ (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)