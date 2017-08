June 8 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* EPIGENOMICS AG: OFFER DOCUMENT PUBLISHED FOR THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR EPIGENOMICS AG

* ‍ACCEPTANCE PERIOD LASTS THROUGH 7 JULY 2017. ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN ON 13 JULY 2017 AND ENDS ON 26 JULY 2017 AT MIDNIGHT​