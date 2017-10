Oct 18 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot - on Oct 12, co announced Michael Allison, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, will leave company effective Oct 13‍​

* Office Depot - ‍pursuant to general release agreement, co will provide $1.3 million to Allison, payable in a lump sum six months following effective date​ Source text: [bit.ly/2ij5CZ2]