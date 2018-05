BRIEF-Office Depot Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.08 From Continuing Operations

May 9 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* OFFICE DEPOT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $2.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.72 BILLION

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* BUSINESS SOLUTIONS DIVISION REPORTED SALES WERE $1.3 BILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 1%

* RETAIL DIVISION REPORTED SALES WERE $1.2 BILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $10.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OFFICE DEPOT - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW ABOUT $350 MILLION