Jan 3 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* OFFICE DEPOT INC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS JOSEPH T. LOWER APPOINTED CFO

* - JOSEPH LOWER TO REPLACE RETIRING CFO STEPHEN HARE

* OFFICE DEPOT - LOWER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO AT B/E AEROSPACE