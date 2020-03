March 18 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* OFFICE DEPOT INC - RESTRICTED BUSINESS TRAVEL, INSTRUCTED REMOTE ENABLED ASSOCIATES TO WORK FROM HOME IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* OFFICE DEPOT INC - RESTRICTED NON-ESSENTIAL VISITORS FROM ENTERING ANY NON-RETAIL OFFICE DEPOT FACILITIES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* OFFICE DEPOT INC - DUE TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR SOME CLEANING AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS, CO MAY BE OUT OF STOCK ON SELECT ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: