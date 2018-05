BRIEF-Office Depot Sees Services Revenue Growing To About 20 Pct Of Total Sales Through 2020

May 16 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

* OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

* EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

* EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

* WILL REAFFIRM 2018 OUTLOOK OF TOTAL SALES, SERVICES REVENUE, ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME, FREE CASH FLOW

* OFFICE DEPOT - EXPECTED 2019 - 2020 APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION OF ANNUAL FREE CASH FLOW

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $10.88 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S