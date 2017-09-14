FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Office of Insurance regulation issues emergency order in Florida
September 14, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Office of Insurance regulation issues emergency order in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Florida Office of Insurance regulation issues emergency order

* Florida Office of Insurance regulation- Emergency order to suspend, activate certain insurance rules, statutes for health, safety, welfare of policy holders

* Florida Office of Insurance regulation- Emergency order provides additional 90 days to policy holders to supply information to their insurance company

* Florida Office of Insurance regulation- Order prohibits insurance companies from canceling/non-renewing policies for residential properties damaged by hurricane for atleast 90 days

* Florida Office of Insurance regulation- Order freezes any and all efforts to increase rates on policyholders for 90 days Source text : bit.ly/2y0Fepi

