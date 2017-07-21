BRIEF-OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

July 21 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp:

* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q17 results

* OFG Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin increased 8 basis points from Q1 2017 to 5.18 percent

* OFG Bancorp - "continue to be committed to delivering stable financial results in line with range discussed at beginning of year"

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net charge-off rate increased 39 basis points to 1.79 percent from Q1 2017

* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease losses increased $8.9 million to $26.5 million compared to Q1 2017