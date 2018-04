April 20 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CORE NON-INTEREST INCOME OF $18.2 MILLION INCREASED 9.0% FROM 4Q17 AND 4.7% FROM YEAR AGO QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)