April 11 (Reuters) - OFGEM

* OFGEM LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO CADENT’S RECORD KEEPING

* INVESTIGATING WHETHER CADENT KEPT AND MAINTAINED RECORDS FOR ALL OF ITS RISERS, WHETHER IT HAS APPROPRIATE SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO DO SO

* INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM

