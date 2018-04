BRIEF-OFS Capital Corp Commences Offering Of Notes - SEC Filing

April 11 (Reuters) - OFS Capital Corp:

* OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES - SEC FILING

* OFS CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

* CO HAS SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION FOR NOTES TO BE LISTED AND TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE TRADING SYMBOL “OFSL”

* ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text (bit.ly/2JD5wED) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)