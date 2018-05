May 3 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $380 MILLION AND $410 MILLION OF NET INCOME, OR $1.90 TO $2.05 PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MILLION VERSUS $456.0 MILLION