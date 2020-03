BRIEF-OHB SE Sees Consolidated Revenues Of EUR 1.1 Bln For 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - OHB SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: OHB SE: 2019 FULL-YEAR FIGURES: OHB SE ON TARGET - KEY FIGURES UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY TOTAL REVENUES REACHES EUR 1.03 BILLION, SALES EXCEED EUR 1 BILLION

* FY KEY EARNINGS FIGURES EBITDA AND EBIT INCREASE TO EUR 78.3 MILLION AND EUR 49.1 MILLION, EBITDA MARGIN RISES FROM 6.5% TO 7.6%

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.43 FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS ROSE TO EUR 25.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 25.0 MILLION)

* AT EUR 1,840 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2,399 MILLION), ORDER BACKLOG REMAINS AT A VERY HIGH LEVEL IN 2019

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 1.1 BILLION FOR 2020 AS A WHOLE

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA AND EBIT ARE EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 80 MILLION AND EUR 44 MILLION RESPECTIVELY