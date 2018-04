April 4 (Reuters) - Ohio Dept Of Insurance :

* OHIO DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE SAYS IT ISSUES BULLETIN REQUIRING HEIGHTENED PROTECTION FOR OHIO CONSUMERS RELATED TO PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES

* BULLETIN PROVISIONS WILL TAKE EFFECT IMMEDIATELY

* BULLETIN REQUIRES INSURERS, PBMS TO REMOVE “GAG ORDER” THAT PREVENTS DISCLOSING OF MOST AFFORDABLE PRESCRIPTION DRUG OPTION

* BULLETIN PROHIBITS HEALTH INSURERS, PMBS FROM CHARGING CONSUMERS MORE FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS THAN ITS COST OTHERWISE WITHOUT INSURANCE Source text: bit.ly/2IsdRtw