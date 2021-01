BRIEF-Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center Says Researchers Discovered New Variant Of Covid-19 Virus In Columbus, Ohio

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center:

* OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY’S WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER - RESEARCHERS DISCOVER NEW VARIANT OF COVID-19 VIRUS IN COLUMBUS, OHIO

* WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER - NEW VARIANT CARRIES A MUTATION IDENTICAL TO U.K. STRAIN, BUT LIKELY AROSE IN VIRUS STRAIN ALREADY PRESENT IN UNITED STATES

* WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER - NEW VARIANT DISCOVERED IN 1 PATIENT FROM OHIO, SO RESEARCHERS DO NOT YET KNOW THE PREVALENCE OF THE STRAIN IN THE POPULATION Source text: bit.ly/35BmUGF