July 10 (Reuters) - OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN SA:

* MAGENTA INFRAESTRUCTURA FILES WITH CNBV TO EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO 100% OF OHL MEXICO'S PUBLIC SHARES TO JULY 26‍​

* SAYS MAGENTA REQUESTS TO REDUCE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE CONDITION FROM 95 PERCENT TO 85 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:

