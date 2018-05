May 7 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY NOTIFICATION OR COMMUNICATION REFERRED TO ALLEGED LAWSUIT INITIATED IN MEXICO

* SALE OF 100 PERCENT OF SPANISH COMPANY OHL CONCESIONES IS LEGAL AND IS ALREADY CONCLUDED, SHARES DELIVERED TO ACQUIRER

* SAYS ALL INFORMATION IT HAS AVAILABLE IS COMING FROM WHAT IS PUBLISHED BY PRESS, HAS CURRENTLY NO ACCESS TO ANY LAWSUIT TO ANALYZE