BRIEF-OHL Says Q1 EBITDA Up 49.5% YoY, Difficult to Estimate Impact of Pandemic on 2020 Results

May 20 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 7.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 7.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 13.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 655.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 684.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER BOOK 5.25 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 5.46 BILLION EUROS AT END-DEC 2019

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE IMPACT THAT PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON ITS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS THIS YEAR