BRIEF-Ohr Pharmaceutical Announces Efficacy Results From The Mako Study In Wet-Amd

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc:

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL ANNOUNCES EFFICACY RESULTS FROM THE MAKO STUDY IN WET-AMD

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍TOPLINE DATA FROM MAKO STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT​

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC - “WE ARE VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH OUTCOME OF MAKO STUDY”

* OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍INTEND TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO “MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE”​

* OHR PHARMA - SUBJECTS RECEIVING SQUALAMINE COMBINATION THERAPY ACHIEVED MEAN GAIN OF 8.33 LETTERS FROM BASELINE VERSUS 10.58 FROM LUCENTIS MONOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: