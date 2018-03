March 21 (Reuters) - Oil-Dri Corporation Of America:

* OIL-DRI BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS AND AUTHORIZES STOCK REPURCHASES

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA - BOARD RATIFIED PRIOR AUTHORIZATIONS TO REPURCHASE 250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK APPROVED ON MARCH 11, 2011

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA - BOARD ALSO RATIFIED ITS PRIOR AUTHORIZATIONS TO REPURCHASE 250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK APPROVED ON JUNE 14, 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: