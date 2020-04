BRIEF-Oil Search Posts Qtrly Revenue Of US$359.4 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 7.37 MMBOE VERSUS 7.25 MMBOE REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY REVENUE US$ 359.4 MILLION VERSUS US$398.1 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES 6.87 MMBOE VERSUS 6.65 MMBOE REPORTED LAST YEAR

* WELL PLACED TO WITHSTAND PROLONGED PERIOD OF OIL PRICE WEAKNESS & ADVANCE GROWTH PROJECTS WHEN MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, OIL SEARCH HAD LIQUIDITY OF US$1.15 BILLION

* TARGETING A REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION COSTS OF US$1- 2/BOE FOR FY

* TOTAL REVENUE IMPACTED BY A 13% FALL IN SALES, DUE TO TIMING OF SHIPMENTS, AND 20% LOWER OIL PRICES

* “THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 HAS BEEN ONE OF MOST VOLATILE PERIODS IN HISTORY FOR OIL SEARCH”

* SUBJECT TO ANY COVID-19 RELATED IMPACT, PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UNCHANGED AT 27.5 - 29.5 MMBOE

* 2020 FULL YEAR INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE REDUCED BY ABOUT 40%

* EXXONMOBIL, OPERATOR OF PNG LNG PROJECT, ALSO ADVISED IT IS PLANNING TO REDUCE COSTS IN RESPONSE TO MARKET CONDITIONS

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19, MARKETING ACTIVITIES FOR EQUITY LNG VOLUMES UNDER PAPUA LNG EXPANSION PROJECT SCALED BACK

* TECHNICAL DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO PRL 15 (PAPUA LNG) COMPONENT OF LNG EXPANSION PROJECT CONTINUED THROUGH QUARTER

* PLANS TO LIMIT EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES IN PNG TO CURRENT COMMITMENTS UNTIL MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVE

REMAINING TECHNICAL PRE-FEED ENGINEERING WORK ON PAPUA LNG CURTAILED, FEED CONTRACT TALKS ON HOLD PENDING P'NYANG GAS DEAL CLOSE