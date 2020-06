June 3 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* SECURITIES COMMISSION OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA ISSUED ORDERS THAT TRADING OF CO’S SHARES ON PNG’S STOCK EXCHANGE BE SUSPENDED FROM 2 JUNE

* ORDER RELATES TO ALLEGATIONS CO BREACHED PNG CAPITAL MARKET ACT BY NOT GETTING NOD FOR PNG RETAIL COMPONENT OF CAPITAL RAISING

* DOES NOT AGREE WITH ORDERS ISSUED BY ACTING CHAIRMAN OF SECURITIES COMMISSION OF PNG; CONFIDENT APPROVALS CO RECEIVED ARE VALID