BRIEF-Oil Search Says To Raise A Total Of Up To About US$700 Million

April 7 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* TO RAISE A TOTAL OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY US$700 MILLION

* EQUITY RAISING WILL BE CONDUCTED AT AN OFFER PRICE OF A$2.10 PER SHARE

* EXTENDING MATURITY OF US$300 MILLION LOAN FACILITIES FROM 13 SEPT 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2021

* NORMAL PRODUCTION LEVELS HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED DURING Q1 OF 2020

* ACCELERATED PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER, INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT, OFFER TO ELIGIBLE PNG SHAREHOLDERS FOR CAPITAL RAISE

* SUSPENSION/DEFERRAL OF DISCRETIONARY ACTIVITIES WITHIN ITS CONTROL, RESULTING IN 40% CUT IN 2020 FORECAST INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

* RECONFIRMED ITS 2020 FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 27.5 - 29.5 MMBOE, ASSUMING NO BUSINESS INTERRUPTION FROM COVID-19

* REDUCTION IN 2020 FORECAST INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE, FROM US$710-845 MILLION TO US$440-530 MILLION

* FOLLOWING EQUITY RAISING, CO EXPECTED TO HAVE PRO-FORMA GEARING OF 28% AND AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT US$1,835 MILLION

* EBITDAX IN Q1 OF 2020 HAS BENEFITED FROM STRONG REALISED PRICING

* TO DATE, NORMAL PRODUCTION LEVELS HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED, WITH NO DISRUPTIONS TO LIFTING SCHEDULES EXPERIENCED

* COMMENCED SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF SUSTAINABLE COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES FOR BOTH OIL SEARCH OPERATED ASSETS AND CORPORATE OVERHEADS

* TARGETING AT LEAST A US$1-2/BOE REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION COSTS THROUGH REVIEW, PRIOR TO IMPLEMENTATION COSTS

* CONTINUE TO BE IN REGULAR DIALOGUE WITH PNG GOVERNMENT TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS

* 2020 Q1 PRODUCTION WAS 7.3 MMBOE

* PRIOR PRODUCTION COST GUIDANCE OF US$11- 12/BOE WILL BE UPDATED IN MID- 2020

* OIL SEARCH’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER MUBADALA NOT PARTICIPATING IN EQUITY RAISING

* HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDERS WHO INDICATED WILLINGNESS TO CONSIDER COVENANT WAIVERS, TO EXTENT THEY MAY BE REQUIRED

* EXECUTION OF PRELIMINARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES, START OF SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF OPERATING COSTS TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY JUNE 2020

* PRELIMINARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE SALARY CUTS, HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS IN SYDNEY, ANCHORAGE & DISCRETIONARY SPENDING CUTS