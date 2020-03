BRIEF-Oil Search Says Undertaken A Comprehensive Review Of Planned Activities In 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* UNDERTAKEN A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF ITS PLANNED ACTIVITIES IN 2020

* ALSO COMMENCED A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF ALL OPERATING AND CORPORATE OVERHEAD

* FORECAST CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GOING FORWARD FROM APRIL REDUCED FROM US$400 - 500 MILLION TO BETWEEN US$200 MILLION & US$300 MILLION

* SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITY TO RESULT IN MATERIAL REDUCTION IN INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE IN 2020

* SEES INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE REDUCTION IN 2020 FROM US$710 - 845 MILLION AS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED, TO US$440 - 530 MILLION

* “UNCLEAR HOW LONG THESE EVENTS AND CONSEQUENT OIL PRICE AND SHARE MARKET VOLATILITY WILL LAST”

* PREMATURE TO FORECAST 2021 BUDGETS, IF LOWER OIL PRICES PERSIST, CO TO FOCUS ON PROTECTING CORE ASSETS, LIMIT OTHER ACTIVITIES

* IN PREPARATIONS TO RAPIDLY REDUCE OUR OPERATING AND CORPORATE COSTS