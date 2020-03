March 23 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* NOTES PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S IMPLEMENTATION OF A SERIES OF MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

* SUSPENDING DISCRETIONARY ACTIVITIES, LIKE ACQUISITION OF SEISMIC & DEVELOPMENT DRILLING, AND DEMOBILISING NON- ESSENTIAL STAFF FROM FIELD

* EXXONMOBIL, OPERATOR OF PNG LNG PROJECT, IMPLEMENTING SIMILAR MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: