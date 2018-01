Jan 30(Reuters) - Oisix.Daichi Inc

* Says it signs an agreement for business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC., on Jan. 30, mainly regarding EC related business

* Says it will issue 250,000 new shares through private placement to NTT DOCOMO, at the price of 2,520 yen per share, to raise 630 million yen in total

* Payment date on Feb. 28

* Proceeds to be mainly used for system development and equipment investment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/msZuER

