BRIEF-OK Zimbabwe says HY pretax profit up 124.2 pct to $7.0 mln‍​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - OK ZIMBABWE LTD:

* SAYS HY REVENUE IMPROVED BY 22.6% TO $268.0 MILLION FROM $218.6 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR‍​

* SAYS HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $7.0 MILLION WAS 124.2 PERCENT UPON PRIOR YEAR’S $3.1 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.20 CENTS PER SHARE TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT DEC 1

* SAYS REFURBISHMENT WORK IS CONTINUING AND WILL SOON BE COMPLETED ON AT LEAST FOUR STORES BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR Source: bit.ly/2jhLGpN Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)