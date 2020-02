Feb 12 (Reuters) - OKADOC :

* OKADOC, THE LEADING INSTANT DOCTOR APPOINTMENT BOOKING PLATFORM, CLOSED ITS $10 MILLION SERIES A ROUND

* INSTITUTIONAL AND PRIVATE INVESTORS PARTICIPATED IN SERIES A, INCLUDING ABU DHABI INVESTMENT OFFICE (ADIO) AND ITHMAR CAPITAL PARTNERS

* WITH THIS INVESTMENT, OKADOC WILL LAUNCH TELEMEDICINE, ENABLING DOCTORS TO OFFER REMOTE VIRTUAL CONSULTATIONS TO THEIR PATIENTS