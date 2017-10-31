FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry says takeover bid for shares of Oki Electric Cable
October 31, 2017 / 8:07 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry says takeover bid for shares of Oki Electric Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd

* Says co plans to offer a takeover bid for 2.3 million shares (or no less than 1.2 million shares) of Oki Electric Cable Co Ltd (target firm)

* Offered purchase price at 3,650 yen per share and takeover bid total amount at 8.41 billion yen

* Offering period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 18

* Settlement starts on Dec. 25

* Says co is directly holding 36.2 voting power in target firm and co plans to fully acquire target firm

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/e7qFsd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

