March 28 (Reuters) - Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc :

* OKOMU OIL- FT TURNOVER 20.26 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 14.36 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* OKOMU OIL- FY PROFIT ON CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX 11.14 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 5.90 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO