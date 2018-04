April 26 (Reuters) - Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC :

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.39 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 7.34 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 5.90 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO