March 7 (Reuters) - Okta Inc:

* OKTA ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* SEES Q1 ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $78 TO $79 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.16 TO $0.15​

* SEES ‍FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $343 TO $348 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.67 TO $0.62,​