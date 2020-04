BRIEF-Okura Holdings To Temporarily Close Big Apple. Akihabara, Group's Only Pachinko Hall Located In Tokyo

April 13 (Reuters) - Okura Holdings Ltd:

* MANAGEMENT OF CO DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE BIG APPLE. AKIHABARA, GROUP’S ONLY PACHINKO HALL LOCATED IN TOKYO

* TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE BIG APPLE. OFUNA & BIG APPLE. YOU PARK MOTOSUMIYOSHI, GROUP’S PACHINKO HALLS LOCATED IN KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

* TO SHORTEN DAILY OPERATING HOURS OF BIG APPLE. KAKOGAWA IN HYOGO PREFECTURE & BIG APPLE. DAZAIFU IN FUKUOKA PREFECTURE

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE & SHORTENED OPERATING HOURS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP'S REVENUE & PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE