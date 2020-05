BRIEF-OL Groupe 9-Month Revenue Up At 265.7 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 265.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 223.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL OL GROUPE ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE MID-MARCH 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: E-COMMERCE FOR MERCHANDISING STILL ACTIVE

* ON APRIL 30, 2020, OL GROUPE HAD CASH POSITION OF 60 MEUR (PLUS AN RCF DRAWING RESERVE OF 30 MEUR), I.E. AN OVERALL AVAILABLE CASH POSITION OF 90 MEUR

* FINANCIAL IMPACT CORRESPONDING TO SHORTFALL ON REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES DURING 2ND HALF OF MARCH 2020 IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND 9 MEUR