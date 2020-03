BRIEF-OL Groupe Suspends All Sporting Activities In Response To Coronavirus Crisis

March 19 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* ALL SPORTING ACTIVITIES OF BOTH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL TEAMS, AS WELL AS OL ACADEMY TEAMS, HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD

* HAS PUT ALL OF ITS SPORTS PERSONNEL ON PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT STATUS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HAS ALSO PUT PART OF ITS ADMINISTRATIVE EMPLOYEES ON PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT STATUS

* ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES ARE TELEWORKING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CLUB LEADERS HAVE DECIDED TO SUSPEND ACTIVITIES RECEIVING AUDIENCE AT GROUPAMA STADIUM